WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
The meeting will include an open discussion on the meanings of conservatism, liberalism, libertarianism and how each position would relate to their goal of promoting fiscal responsibility of government and also limiting government power and intrusion in their lives beyond what the Constitution allows.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.