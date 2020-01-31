WinItBack TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
Current and past presidents of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association will speak about the current state of the Second Amendment in Nebraska and gun legislation being considered in this season of the Nebraska Legislature. Time will then be allowed for questions from the audience.
The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.