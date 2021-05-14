 Skip to main content
Tea Party will discuss State Legislature bills at May 20 meeting
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, will be meeting from 6:30-8:15 a.m. Thursday, May 20, in Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room.

The group again will be updating information on bills in the State Legislature as its 2021 session is coming to a close. Time permitting, attendees also will discuss some local and national issues.

The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

