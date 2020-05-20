Time-limit ordinance raises logistical questions among council members

Yerger said there has not been any follow-up discussion or at least any discussion that has been received by council members, about how the ordinance would be implemented since it was passed last week.

“I guess we’ll do it on the fly,” he said.

Yerger said he would have preferred if the item would have become a policy or run on a trial basis. He said that would give the council more flexibility to decide if the idea worked or not.

“I want to make sure we have something that is workable,” he said. “I hoped we would have followed that approach. Now that we have an ordinance, if we don’t like it it’s a slow process to change it once it is in city code.”

If the council was to decide that the language of the ordinance needs to be re-written or changed, it would require multiple rounds of approval before being implemented.

“In order to change the language you have to re-write the language from the beginning,” he said. “That’s why I was shaking my head at the last meeting because there are so many unknowns about how we can do this appropriately.”