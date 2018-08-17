A train monitoring system alerting residents to trains blocking roadways is now up and running for public use, the city of Fremont announced this week.
The system monitors the railroad crossings at North Somers Avenue, west 23rd Street, west Linden Avenue and west Military Avenue, all on the west side of town.
The public can access the monitoring system at the web address https://rr.fremontne.gov/railmonitor. There, a map informs residents of crossings that may be blocked or if a train is approaching. When a train is coming, the alert is accompanied by an estimate for how long it will take the train to pass.
“Be sure to save the link so you can check the rails before you head out,” the city said in a Facebook post announcing the new program.
The program, designed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, was envisioned as a way for first responders and dispatchers to navigate the city’s busy train traffic, ensuring that emergency responders can plan the best route to avoid being blocked while responding to an emergency. But this week’s announcement means that the monitoring system is now accessible to the public as well.
Concerns about the area’s railroad traffic are not new—in 2008, the city held a special election, where voters approved the creation of a viaduct that would run over the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on 23rd Street. But rising costs have hampered the project’s progress.
Shelly Holzerland, director of the city and county’s Public Service Answering Point 911 Center, told the Tribune in 2017 that the new monitoring system would play a big role in helping first responders address potential obstacles caused by train traffic.
“It’s very important for us to provide information to our first responders so that we don’t delay responses to that side of the tracks,” she said. “Right now we have no real way of knowing, and they either have to sit there and wait, or reroute.”
In a text message to the Tribune, City Administrator Brian Newton credited Holzerland, who was not available for comment, for the project.
“[Holzerland] spearheaded this effort with a professor from Texas A&M, who developed the monitoring system, and city crews that installed the poles, electric service and communications to the sites,” he said. “The monitoring system monitors four Burlington Northern Railroad crossings so emergency personnel can determine the best route if a BN train has a crossing or crossings closed.”