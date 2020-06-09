Treasurer's office to reopen on Wednesday

The Dodge County Treasurer’s Office will reopen to public walk-ins on Wednesday, June 10. An appointment will not be needed starting on Wednesday.
The office hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The treasurer’s office anticipates a lot of people as it transitions back to normal service, however, because all of the windows will not be able to be open at the same time, the office lobby area will be limited to the number of people occupying it. The public is asked to be patient and be prepared to wait.
The use of online services, mail and drop box are still encouraged whenever possible.
