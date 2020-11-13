Trees removed near library

City of Fremont personnel recently removed two, large pin oak trees near Keene Memorial Library.

These trees and two remaining houses on the block are being removed to make room for an addition for the library.

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library A Trust owned the houses, but gifted them to the city earlier this year.

After asbestos was removed from the homes, the Fremont City Council awarded a demolition contract in September to S2 Rolloffs for $15,950 to remove the homes.

With the trees removed, S2 will begin the demolition of the homes, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said in a prepared statement.

Once the homes are removed, the basements will be filled and the two lots will be turned into a temporary parking lot until the library expansion has begun.

While library patrons will enjoy additional parking, the goal is to use at least most of this space for a new addition to the library, Newton said.

Fremont voters approved issuing bonds of $2 million for the project in May 2018.

Since then, the Friends of the Library group has been working to raise funds for the expansion.