The Fremont Planning Commission recommended approval of a number of items related to two proposed developments on Morningside Road at its meeting on Monday.
Planners unanimously recommended approval of three items related to the proposed Morningside Pointe Addition, including an amendment to the PD Planned Development, a final plat, and a request for voluntary annexation by the applicant, Fremont Area Land Co. They also recommended conditional approval of a preliminary and final plat for the proposed Morningside Crossing development.
Each of the three Morningside Pointe items was recommended for approval by 7-0 votes from the Commission. Commissioner Marty Gifford recused himself from discussion and consideration on all three Morningside Pointe items.
“At the last meeting we reviewed the preliminary plat, final plat and the annexation,” Planning Director Jennifer Dam said of the Morningside Pointe development Planned Development. “There were some questions at the City Council level about whether or not a development plan should be prepared and the applicant graciously agreed to provide a plan.”
The final plat of a portion of the proposed Morningside Pointe Addition covers the northern portion of the development and consists of one multi-family lot, 32 attached single-family lots, and 26 single-family lots.
Morningside Pointe Addition is a proposed mixed-use development that would be located just east of the Deerfield Subdivision in southeast Fremont.
The Commission also voted unanimously, 8-0, to recommend approval of a preliminary plat and final plat of the proposed Morningside Crossing development.
The final plat calls for a first phase of 120 apartment units and the proposed development also includes plans for a convenience store and self-storage facility located at the northeast corner of Morningside Road and Johnson Road near the Highway 275 interchange.
“The vision really for this mixed development is for multi-family housing, commercial, maybe some storage units, and a convenient store,” Jeff Ray of JEO Consulting Group, said speaking on behalf of the applicant, Pure Properties, LLC.
Ray continued that the proposed multi-family housing is envisioned to be a “high end” apartment complex with amenities including a workout facility, clubhouse, pool, and large walking path.
“We are looking at catering towards young professionals and families that are downsizing,” Ray said. “These will all be at market rate; none of these are proposed to be low income at this point.”
The Morningside Pointe Addition and Morningside Crossing items will all be heard by the City Council at its next regularly scheduled meeting on August 28.