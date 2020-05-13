UPDATE: Nebraska voters break voter-turnout record

As of 10:09 p.m. Tuesday night Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty had processed 7,622 early-voting ballots, nearly 1,000 more than the entire 2016 primary election.

By 12:25 a.m. Wednesday 471,844 ballots were cast across the state with 1,350 of 1,379 precincts reporting. With 29 precincts left to report, Nebraska has already broken its record for the highest turnout in a primary election. A total of 413,015 voters cast a ballot in the 1972 primary.