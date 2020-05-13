UPDATE: Nebraska voters break voter-turnout record
UPDATE: Nebraska voters break voter-turnout record

FRE Poll worker and voter.jpg

Poll worker Kathy McKelvery hands a ballot to voter Amy Eikmeier on Tuesday morning at the Nebraska Extension of Dodge County office in Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

As of 10:09 p.m. Tuesday night Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty had processed 7,622 early-voting ballots, nearly 1,000 more than the entire 2016 primary election.

By 12:25 a.m. Wednesday 471,844 ballots were cast across the state with 1,350 of 1,379 precincts reporting. With 29 precincts left to report, Nebraska has already broken its record for the highest turnout in a primary election. A total of 413,015 voters cast a ballot in the 1972 primary.

There are 1,216,431 registered voters in Nebraska.

LOCAL

Results for Fremont races are as of 10:09 p.m. 

MAYOR

Top 2 vote-getters advance

Joey Spellerberg 2,529

Glen Ellis 1,151

Isaac Paden 1,070

Jim Bloom 236

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 1

Top 2 vote-getters advance

Vern Gibson 939

Paul Von Behren 334

Steven Ray 286

CITY COUNCIL, WARD 4

Top 2 vote-getters advance

Sally Ganem 818

Janet K. Larsen 255

Diane L. Brown 173

Donald Cunningham 146

James Hartkorn 48

DODGE COUNTY

Results for county races are as of 10:09 p.m.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR DIST. 4 (Rep.)

Top vote-getter advances

Pat Tawney 311

David W. Saalfeld 217

Terry Synovec 122

NORTH BEND CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD

Top 3 vote-getters advance

Francis J. Emanuel 310

Bob Feurer 282

R. Douglas Hoops 220

Andy Swanson 186

Brandon Johnson 177

Heidi Widick 164

Karrie Van Nortwick 152

TOWNSHIP

Results for township measures are as of 10:09 p.m.

*Pleasant Valley Lid Proposal

YES 22

NO 15

*Elkhorn TWP Recall Jeremy Moss

YES 60

NO 25

STATE

Results for statewide races are as of 12:20 a.m.

1,288 of 1,379 precincts reporting

PRESIDENT

Republican

Donald J. Trump (i) 237,071

Bill Weld 22,022

Democrat

Joe Biden 119,135

Tulsi Gabbard 4,318

Bernie Sanders 20,921

Elizabeth Warren 9,531

Libertarian

Max Abramson 182

Dan Behrman 177

Lincoln Chafee 254

Jacob Hornberger 444

Jo Jorgensen 508

Adam Kokesh 263

SENATE

Republican

Ben Sasse (i) 208,488

Matt Innis 69,123

Democrat

Dennis Frank Macek 4,292

Chris Janicek 43,210

Larry Marvin 6,676

Angie Philips 33,477

Alisha Shelton 31,517

Daniel M. Wik 5,548

Andy Stock 16,209

Libertarian

Gene Siadek 2,392

HOUSE

District 1

502 of 502 precincts reporting

Jeff Fortenberry (i) 82,192

Democrat

Babs Ramsey 11,982

Kate Bolz 42,112

Libertarian

Dennis B. Grace 1,035

District 2

289 of 289 precincts reporting

Republican

Donald Bacon (i) 63,155

Paul Anderson 6,473

Democrat

Kara Eastman 40,456

Ann Ashford 20,656

Gladys Harrison 4,303

Libertarian

Tyler Schaeffer 855

District 3

623 of 652 precincts reporting

Republican

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 3,376

Adrian Smith (i) 95,893

William Elfgren 4,048

Justin Moran 6,349

Arron Kowalski 6,383

Democrat

Mark Elworth Jr. 26,694

Libertarian

Dustin C. Hobbs 555

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

237 of 237 precincts reporting

District 2

Republican

Krystal Gabel 8,272

Tim Davis 10,483

Democrat

Crystal Rhoades (i) 33,042

LEGISLATURE

Top 2 vote-getters advance

District 1

48 of 48 precincts reporting

Janet Palmtag 2,232

Dennis Schaardt 1,937

Julie Slama (i) 6,497

District 3

52 of 52 precincts reporting

Rick Holdcroft 3,633

Carol Blood (i) 4,840

District 5

237 of 237 precincts reporting

Mike McDonnell 3,205

Gilbert Ayala 1,362

District 7

237 of 237 precincts reporting

Tony Vargas (i) 2,837

Jorge Sotolongo 655

District 9

237 of 237 precincts reporting

Mark Vondrasek 993

Marque Snow 2,896

John Cavanaugh 3,459

District 11

237 of 237 precincts reporting

Dennis J. Womack 554

Terrell McKinney 663

Teela A. Mickles 427

Fred Conley 1,282

Cornelius F. Williams 256

John Sciara 129

Gwen Easter 316

District 13

237 of 237 precincts reporting

Justin T. Wayne (i) 5,821

District 15 

32 of 32 precincts reporting

David Rogers 2,792

Lynne M. Walz (i) 6,123

District 17

32 of 32 precincts reporting

Joni Albrecht (i) 3,363

Sheryl Lindau 1,305

District 19

37 of 37 precincts reporting

Mike Flood 8,239

District 21

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Joseph Couch 1,130

Mike Hilgers (i) 5,007

Brodey Weber 2,290

District 23

33 of 33 precincts reporting

Bruce Bostelman (i) 5,674

Helen Raikes 3,408

District 25

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Suzanne Geist (i) 10,140

Stephany Pleasant 4,004

District 27

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Anna Wishart (i) 5,593

Brenda Bickford 2,265

District 29

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Neal Clayburn 984

Jennifer Carter 2,562

Michael Connely 250

Eliot Bostar 3,108

Jacob Campbell 3,769

Lisa Lee 846

District 31

237 of 237 precincts reporting

Alexander J. Martin 296

Tim Royers 3,335

Mark B. Gruenewald 938

Rich Pahls 3,678

Melanie Williams 1,305

District 33

51 of 51 precincts reporting

Steve Halloran (i) 6,627

District 35

23 of 23 precincts reporting

Dan Quick (i) 3,995

Raymond M. Aguilar 2,391

District 37

29 of 29 precincts partially reporting

John S. Lowe Sr. (i) 6,244

Mercadies Damratowski 1,854

District 39

237 of 237 precincts reporting

Lou Ann Linehan (i) 7,504

Allison Heimes 4,484

District 41

57 of 57 precincts reporting

Tom Briese (i) 10,105

District 43

61 of 61 precincts reporting

Tom Brewer (i) 8,027

Tanya Storer 5,093

District 45

52 of 52 precincts reporting

Susan Hester 4,151

Rita Sanders 3,982

District 47

54 of 54 precincts reporting

Steve Erdman (i) 9,399

District 49

52 of 52 precincts reporting

Jen Day 5,404

Andrew La Grone (i) 4,774

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION

Top 2 vote-getters advance

District 1

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Patsy Koch Johns (i) 49,670

District 2

289 of 289 precincts reporting

Robert Anthony 15,614 

Lisa Fricke (i) 36,800

District 3

177 of 207 precincts reporting

Patti S. Gubbels 31,449

Mike Goos 13,640

District 4

289 of 289 precincts reporting

Jacquelyn Morrison 23,779

Adrian Petrescu 8,192

NU BOARD OF REGENTS

Top 2 vote-getters advance

District 1

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Tim Clare (i) 51,206

District 2

289 of 289 precincts reporting

Mike Kennedy 18,931

Jack A. Stark 18,551

Viv Ewing 16,913

LOWER PLATTE SOUTH NRD BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Top 2 vote-getters advance

Subdistrict 4

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Ron Roeber 1,477

Gary R. Aldridge (i) 2,326

LeRoy W. Sievers 3,501

Edison McDonald 2,161

Subdistrict 10

199 of 199 precincts reporting

Eric Lee Wimer 1,124

Ray A. Stevens Jr. (i) 3,510

Bastienne Salners 1,818

