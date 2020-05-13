UPDATE: The final unofficial results; Nebraska voters break voter-turnout record

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty had processed 9,254 ballots, nearly 3,000 more than the 2016 primary election.
Statewide, 471,434 ballots were cast. That number set a new record for the highest voter turnout in a primary election. A total of 413,015 voters cast a ballot in the 1972 primary.
There are 1,216,431 registered voters in Nebraska.
LOCAL
All results are unofficial final results
MAYOR
Top 2 vote-getters advance
Joey Spellerberg 3,126
Glen Ellis 1,458
Isaac Paden 1,379
Jim Bloom 367
CITY COUNCIL, WARD 1
Top 2 vote-getters advance
Vern Gibson 1,123
Paul Von Behren 407
Steven Ray 367
CITY COUNCIL, WARD 4
Top 2 vote-getters advance
Sally Ganem 1,012
Janet K. Larsen 315
Diane L. Brown 229
Donald Cunningham 187
James Hartkorn 76
DODGE COUNTY
All results are unofficial final results
COUNTY SUPERVISOR DIST. 4 (Rep.)
Top vote-getter advances
Pat Tawney 425
David W. Saalfeld 297
Terry Synovec 169
NORTH BEND CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD
Top 3 vote-getters advance
Francis J. Emanuel 431
Bob Feurer 376
R. Douglas Hoops 340
Andy Swanson 266
Brandon Johnson 240
Heidi Widick 247
Karrie Van Nortwick 206
TOWNSHIP
All results are unofficial final results
*Pleasant Valley Lid Proposal
YES 22
NO 18
*Elkhorn TWP Recall Jeremy Moss
YES 70
NO 34
STATE
All results are unofficial final results
1,379 of 1,379 precincts reporting
PRESIDENT
Republican
Donald J. Trump (i) 237,097
Bill Weld 22,024
Democrat
Joe Biden 119,138
Tulsi Gabbard 4,318
Bernie Sanders 20,921
Elizabeth Warren 9,531
Libertarian
Max Abramson 182
Dan Behrman 177
Lincoln Chafee 254
Jacob Hornberger 444
Jo Jorgensen 508
Adam Kokesh 263
SENATE
Republican
Ben Sasse (i) 208,510
Matt Innis 69,129
Democrat
Dennis Frank Macek 4,292
Chris Janicek 43,212
Larry Marvin 6,676
Angie Philips 33,475
Alisha Shelton 31,516
Daniel M. Wik 5,549
Andy Stock 16,209
Libertarian
Gene Siadek 2,392
HOUSE
District 1
502 of 502 precincts reporting
Jeff Fortenberry (i) 82,192
Democrat
Babs Ramsey 11,982
Kate Bolz 42,112
Libertarian
Dennis B. Grace 1,035
District 2
289 of 289 precincts reporting
Republican
Donald Bacon (i) 63,155
Paul Anderson 6,473
Democrat
Kara Eastman 40,456
Ann Ashford 20,656
Gladys Harrison 4,303
Libertarian
Tyler Schaeffer 855
District 3
652 of 652 precincts reporting
Republican
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger 3,376
Adrian Smith (i) 95920
William Elfgren 4,047
Justin Moran 6,349
Arron Kowalski 6,384
Democrat
Mark Elworth Jr. 26,695
Libertarian
Dustin C. Hobbs 555
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
237 of 237 precincts reporting
District 2
Republican
Krystal Gabel 8,272
Tim Davis 10,483
Democrat
Crystal Rhoades (i) 33,042
LEGISLATURE
Top 2 vote-getters advance
District 1
48 of 48 precincts reporting
Janet Palmtag 2,232
Dennis Schaardt 1,937
Julie Slama (i) 6,497
District 3
52 of 52 precincts reporting
Rick Holdcroft 3,633
Carol Blood (i) 4,840
District 5
237 of 237 precincts reporting
Mike McDonnell 3,205
Gilbert Ayala 1,362
District 7
237 of 237 precincts reporting
Tony Vargas (i) 2,837
Jorge Sotolongo 655
District 9
237 of 237 precincts reporting
Mark Vondrasek 993
Marque Snow 2,896
John Cavanaugh 3,459
District 11
237 of 237 precincts reporting
Dennis J. Womack 554
Terrell McKinney 663
Teela A. Mickles 427
Fred Conley 1,282
Cornelius F. Williams 256
John Sciara 129
Gwen Easter 316
District 13
237 of 237 precincts reporting
Justin T. Wayne (i) 5,821
District 15
32 of 32 precincts reporting
David Rogers 2,792
Lynne M. Walz (i) 6,123
District 17
32 of 32 precincts reporting
Joni Albrecht (i) 3,363
Sheryl Lindau 1,305
District 19
37 of 37 precincts reporting
Mike Flood 8,239
District 21
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Joseph Couch 1,130
Mike Hilgers (i) 5,007
Brodey Weber 2,290
District 23
33 of 33 precincts reporting
Bruce Bostelman (i) 5,674
Helen Raikes 3,408
District 25
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Suzanne Geist (i) 10,140
Stephany Pleasant 4,004
District 27
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Anna Wishart (i) 5,593
Brenda Bickford 2,265
District 29
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Neal Clayburn 984
Jennifer Carter 2,562
Michael Connely 250
Eliot Bostar 3,108
Jacob Campbell 3,769
Lisa Lee 846
District 31
237 of 237 precincts reporting
Alexander J. Martin 296
Tim Royers 3,335
Mark B. Gruenewald 938
Rich Pahls 3,678
Melanie Williams 1,305
District 33
51 of 51 precincts reporting
Steve Halloran (i) 6,627
District 35
23 of 23 precincts reporting
Dan Quick (i) 3,995
Raymond M. Aguilar 2,391
District 37
29 of 29 precincts reporting
John S. Lowe Sr. (i) 6,270
Mercadies Damratowski 1,857
District 39
237 of 237 precincts reporting
Lou Ann Linehan (i) 7,504
Allison Heimes 4,484
District 41
57 of 57 precincts reporting
Tom Briese (i) 10,105
District 43
61 of 61 precincts reporting
Tom Brewer (i) 8,027
Tanya Storer 5,093
District 45
52 of 52 precincts reporting
Susan Hester 4,151
Rita Sanders 3,982
District 47
54 of 54 precincts reporting
Steve Erdman (i) 9,399
District 49
52 of 52 precincts reporting
Jen Day 5,404
Andrew La Grone (i) 4,774
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION
Top 2 vote-getters advance
District 1
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Patsy Koch Johns (i) 49,670
District 2
289 of 289 precincts reporting
Robert Anthony 15,614
Lisa Fricke (i) 36,800
District 3
177 of 207 precincts reporting
Patti S. Gubbels 31,449
Mike Goos 13,640
District 4
289 of 289 precincts reporting
Jacquelyn Morrison 23,779
Adrian Petrescu 8,192
NU BOARD OF REGENTS
Top 2 vote-getters advance
District 1
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Tim Clare (i) 51,206
District 2
289 of 289 precincts reporting
Mike Kennedy 18,931
Jack A. Stark 18,551
Viv Ewing 16,913
LOWER PLATTE SOUTH NRD BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Top 2 vote-getters advance
Subdistrict 4
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Ron Roeber 1,477
Gary R. Aldridge (i) 2,326
LeRoy W. Sievers 3,501
Edison McDonald 2,161
Subdistrict 10
199 of 199 precincts reporting
Eric Lee Wimer 1,124
Ray A. Stevens Jr. (i) 3,510
Bastienne Salners 1,818
