As flood waters started to recede on Tuesday, roads began to reopen and communities began the process of allowing residents to return and assess damage. Here’s a roundup of some of Tuesday’s developments from around Fremont and Dodge County:
Damage Assessment
- Winslow residents were tentatively allowed to re-enter the community to assess damage, but had to call the Hooper fire station first to receive verification before entering the town.
- Village of Inglewood residents were allowed to return home to assess damage. Village roads were described as passable but covered with debris. The sewer system was functioning, and power was on, but Village Board Chairman Albert Nielsen urged caution.
- North Bend residents attended an informational meeting. According to reporting by the North Bend Eagle, here were some highlights: North Bend water was found to be safe for drinking and cooking; the sewer system could be lightly used with quick showers and limited flushing; and a waste and debris collection site had been set up west of the swimming pool on the parking apron along Locust Street.
- The previously enacted mandatory curfew in the city of Fremont was lifted. City residents were allowed to go home to assess damage. Building Inspectors began going door to door in the southwest portion of town.
- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced it was available to help ag producers impacted by flooding and in need of hay, feed stuffs, fencing materials, volunteer help, equipment and more. Call 1-800-831-0550 if in need or willing to donate materials.
Roads/Infrastructure
- On Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced the following road updates: Ridge Road was completely undermined and not passable to road traffic; Cloverly Road was also closed; South Platte at Cloverly is not passable; and the Regency Trailer Park is still not accessible.
- Highway 77 south out of Fremont was declared open in both directions. Routes to Omaha were open by the end of the day on Tuesday, motorists could travel between Fremont and Omaha via West Maple Road between Omaha and Waterloo, and then U.S. Highway 275 from Waterloo to Fremont. Another path was possible via U.S. Highway 275 to Highway 36, which had one lane of traffic open, with motorists guided by a Nebraska Department of Transportation Pilot Car. Old Highway 275 was still closed.
- The city announced that the Transfer Station at Waste Connections, 1200 Hamilton Street, will re-open on Wednesday after it had been flooded. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to contact their flood insurance agents prior to removing flood debris from their property to inquire about guidelines that should be followed. There will be no charge to residents for disposing flood debris, but there will be a charge for dropping off appliances and tires. Household hazardous waste will not be accepted, and the city cautioned that some roads to the Transfer Station were closed. The city recommended using Main Street or Union Street to cross the railroad tracks and then follow Factory Street to South Platte Avenue before turning east on Cloverly Road.
Schools
- North Bend cancelled school “indefinitely.” The North Bend Eagle reported that officials said school would resume once the water and sewer system is fully online, bus routes were safe and staff had a day to decompress. The soonest it could happen was Friday.
- Scribner-Snyder Community Schools announced it would have a normal school day on Wednesday with bus routes in operation.
- Logan View Public Schools announced that school would be closed on Wednesday, though it asked all staff to report to Logan View by 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Classes were set to resume on Thursday with a regular start and full day of school. Busing information would be communicated to parents on Wednesday.
- Cedar Bluffs Public Schools announced school would resume on Thursday with normal bus routes.
Volunteer efforts
- The Fremont Area United Way announced Tuesday night that the volunteer center would be moved to St. Patrick’s Church at 3400 E 16th Street. Donations were still being taken at the Fremont City Auditorium. Needs included cleaning products, bleach, shovels, buckets, garbage bags, new pillows, blankets, non-perishable microwavable meals, size 5 diapers and size six diapers. Monetary donations could be made at www.fremontunitedway.org or by texting FREMONTUW to 41444. If you are in need of assistance due to the flood, call 211.
- The Salvation Army of Fremont announced on Tuesday night that it had partnered with Operation BBQ to provide free community meals to Fremont residents from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and again from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at John C. Fremont Park and 8th Street in front of the pavilion.
- North Bend started to accept volunteer help, asking volunteers to check in at the high school through the main south entrance.
- The North Bend Donation Center was requesting the following items: shovels, carts, hand sanitizer, buckets, fans, gloves, push brooms, mops, floor squeegees, scour pads, scoop shovels, rubber gloves, dehumidifiers. No clothes accepted. Donations are being accepted on the back side of the North Bend High School.