Utility customers to see electric cost increase

The average Fremont Department of Utilities customer will see an estimated increase of $10 a month in the electric portion of their bill starting in July.

This increase is due to the rising price of natural gas, which is used to produce electricity for the city.

“Like all other companies, we’re not immune to increased costs and supply chain issues that everybody is seeing,” said Jeff Shanahan, utility general manager. “Natural gas prices have increased considerably from this time last year.”

The cost increase is passed on to customers.

Shanahan said the impact to the average customer is based on the fuel cost in May.

“We’re working with our fuel supply shipper to minimize the fuel supply constraints,” Shanahan said.

The utility department is also working to limit the use of natural gas to produce electricity and use coal instead.

Shanahan said the utility department will continue to monitor natural gas prices before the winter season hits when consumption is high as consumers are heating their homes.

“We’re going to give everybody a heads up as we get closer to winter, because we don’t know what’s going to happen to the pricing,” he said.

Customers on the level payment plan (budget billing) should monitor their utility bill balance each month.

The level payment plan lets customers pay the same amount for utility service each month. Due to increased fuel costs, the settle-up credit to their account in the spring may be less or different than it was in the past.

Customers with questions on their bills can contact customer service at the utilities department.

He also said customers can pay ahead on their utility bills – adding some money to their account each month or making a one-time payment to get ahead.

The utilities department also has a “Care and Share” program. For instance, a customer can contribute an extra $10 a month on their bill. That $10 will be applied to the “Care and Share” program to help people who can’t afford to pay their bills.

A customer also can make a one-time contribution to “Care and Share.”

These contributions go to the Fremont Area United Way, which helps those having trouble paying their utility bills.

In addition, a customer also can specify that their contribution go to a particular person, who’s having trouble paying their utility bill.

Those who need help paying their utility bills can contact the Fremont Area United Way at 402-721-4157.

Anyone with questions about their bill can call the department of utility’s customer service at 402-727-2600 or email: UtilityCustServ@fremontne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.