For the last eight years, Tammy Leffler was on a special assignment.

Leffler’s mission was to care for her husband, Harland, a Vietnam veteran with service-related dementia. Harland suffered for years with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

When the Fremont man died April 8, his widow faced financial uncertainty. At 59, she is too young to draw her own Social Security. She’d quit her job 10 years earlier and has spent the last eight as her husband’s caregiver.

But Leffler learned help is available for widows like her through the Veteran’s Administration. So she’s applying for Dependent Indemnity Compensation (DIC), supplemental health insurance and also property tax relief via a Homestead Exemption.

“If it wasn’t for this, I’d be in a tough spot,” she said.

Many veterans’ widows face an income reduction after their spouse, who’d been receiving Veterans Administration compensation, dies.

That’s why Dodge County Veterans Service Officer Mark Schneck wants the public to know surviving spouses may be eligible for benefits they previously might not have been able to receive.

“Every couple of years, there’s more advantageous legislation for surviving spouses or veterans. What may have been denied in decades past may now be approved,” Schneck said.

When a veteran dies, Schneck applies for a month-of-death check for the surviving spouse along with a $300 burial benefit and $750 grave plot allowance. But what may have been several years or decades of VA compensation can terminate in some cases.

This is where DIC may help some widows. They can apply for DIC assuming the veteran’s death was caused by an illness associated with Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. These illnesses include: ischemic heart disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s, lung, bladder or prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or chronic B cell leukemia or multiple myeloma.

“The VA knows that the Institute of Medicine has determined herbicide exposure will cause those diseases,” Schneck said.

Qualifying spouses can receive about $1,400 a month for their remainder of their lives, he said.

These surviving spouses also would qualify for a free, supplemental health insurance benefit called CHAMPVA for the rest of their lives, and a Homestead Exemption, where no property tax would be collected on the surviving spouse’s primary residence.

These benefits aren’t influenced by the surviving spouse’s current or past employment. Household income is irrelevant, he said.

Schneck also noted that if a veteran died of an Agent Orange-related illness years ago, his office can still apply for the VA’s DIC benefit. Schneck will assist in obtaining medical records that would support the benefits’ claim.

In addition, benefits dating back to an original claim may be possible if PACT Act legislation permits an award of what previously had been denied.

For example, a surviving spouse may have been denied a benefit after the Vietnam veteran died of bladder cancer. Schneck will appeal this denial based on recent legislation that will now allow the widow to receive accrued benefits as well as the DIC.

He said widows are allowed to remarry after age 55, while continuing to receive the deceased veteran’s benefit.

Schneck noted that the DIC is only available to a small population of widows. However, other widows whose husbands died under normal circumstances — age-related or otherwise — may be eligible for a survivor’s pension if their late spouse served during a time of war.

“This is almost an uninterrupted period of war — except for the late ’70s and ’80s,” he said, adding that Desert Storm began in 1989.

The Survivor’s Pension isn’t a retirement program that a widow’s husband contributed to, Schneck said. Instead, it’s a needs-based program when out-of-pocket medical expenses deplete the widow’s income, therefore causing her to fall below the poverty line.

“This assumes that her bank account is at $150,000 or less as this program is not intended preserve family wealth,” he said.

For instance, adult children may want to put the widow on the Survivor’s Pension so they can keep farm land.

“The VA frowns on that,” he noted.

Surviving spouses also are eligible to go to a Nebraska Veterans Home, which has locations in Norfolk, Bellevue, Kearney and Scottsbluff. Schneck said, however, the waiting list can be long since these homes primarily are designed for the veterans.

To access these benefits, contact Schneck at 402-727-2719 to schedule an appointment. Schneck believes the benefits can help surviving spouses.

“It can offer financial peace of mind,” he said.

That’s important to widows like Leffler, whose husband was a private first class in the U.S. Army. Harland Leffler served with the 7th Battalion, 9th artillery (1965-67). Except for basic training, he was in Vietnam.

Leffler and her husband had been together since 1987 and married in 1995.

“He was a guy that was liked by everybody,” she said.

Harlands’ dementia was diagnosed early and testing indicated it was service-related. His spouse would care for him at home.

“He wanted to be at home,” she said. “He didn’t want to be in a nursing home, so I promised him that he wouldn’t.”

Harland had spoken little of his time in Vietnam after he’d come back from the war, but revealed more in his last years.

“We learned more and more as he went through the dementia,” she said. “He relived it (his time in combat) over and over again. He went through hell the last couple of years. The whole family did.”

He spent the last eight days of his life on hospice. During that time, he was presented with a Quilt of Valor.

Leffler said she had all of her spouse’s four sons and their wives and 18 grandchildren come to see him.

“He pretty much knew us all until the day he died,” she said.

Family members took turns spending time and talking to him. On Harland’s last day, one of his sons approached her.

“Tammy, I think it’s time,” the son said.

She tenderly recalls those moments.

“I gave him a hug and heard his heartbeat for the last time and the boys put his arms around me and he passed,” she said. “He died with his family all around him, so it was a good send off.”

Harland Leffler was 76.

His widow said the visitation was beautiful.

“Tons of people were there and the funeral was huge,” she added.

People at Harland’s visitation and funeral told his widow that they were happy to have known him. Nieces and nephews said he was their favorite uncle.

Leffler said she’d been told four honor guard veterans would provide the rifle salute.

“I walked out the door and there were 10 guys standing there,” she said, adding that active duty military personnel assisted.

Weeks after her spouse’s death, Leffler understands the financial strain that can ensue.

She anticipates receiving the DIC, a $2,000 service-connected burial benefit, supplemental health insurance and Homestead Exemption.

Leffler said she knows widows who don’t know about these benefits and are struggling and could really use this help, so she’s been telling them about it.

And she’s facing life as a widow.

“Everybody says you’ll make it through it,” she said. “And yeah, I will. I’ve got a good support group.”