Virtual meetings leading to increased participation, council member says

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Fremont city governmental bodies, as well as other cities across the state and country, to re-think how they approach continuing business.
To do that, Fremont began using Zoom, teleconferencing software that has boomed due to demand for online meetings during the pandemic. It allowed a viable alternative for the city to continue hosting its public meetings and has even resulted in an increase in public participation, according to Councilmember Mark Jensen.
He said he doesn’t speak on behalf of the city, but Jensen has seen a steady increase in both viewership and participation from the public during zoom meetings.
“It sounds like more people are doing this,” he said. “Once normal comes back, (the city) would like to maybe keep something like this available to keep participation up a little more. It looks like we’re looking at something like that.”
Jensen said typical city council meetings would vary in attendance and participation depending on the items on the agenda. Agendas that featured items high in public interest often translated to more participation from the public.
“They would be more well attended compared to more mundane meetings,” he said. “It would vary. If we knew there would be a lot to talk about, they would be highly attended.”
Since transitioning to zoom meetings, the number of attendees has typically hovered between 100 and 150 participants, including members of the council and city staff.
Jensen said he believes the virtual meetings provide members of the public with an opportunity to participate in items important to them without having to commit to attending a meeting in person.
“I think it’s a good option to have for some people,” he said. “It makes it easier to multi-task. Maybe there are just one or two items you’re interested in. If I was at home that’s what I would be doing.”
Jensen said he likes the idea of keeping virtual access available in the future, but he made it clear additional work would need to be done to make that feasible.
“... It can be cumbersome taking comments that way because of the sound system and that can make it difficult to hear or understand,” he said. “What they will look at is anybody’s guess. I would really like people to at least observe.”
Councilmember Glen Ellis said the tool may have provided additional participation numbers during meetings, but he’s skeptical about keeping the technology without improvements.
“I know the numbers have been high, but as far as participation goes, it seems to just be a lot of viewing,” he said. “It still has a lot of issues and we still have quite a lot of work to do if we are going to continue.”
The city’s transition to virtual meetings wasn’t seamless. An April City Council meeting was forced to adjourn early due to technical difficulties with the Zoom platform.
Following the meeting, Ellis said the difficulties were indicative of a need to move forward while handling only essential city business.
“Our (meeting) was thrown together. I don’t want to sound bad, but it seems like there wasn’t a lot of effort put together towards the quality of the product,” Ellis said in an April interview. “We needed to spend more time in testing and testing all different scenarios.”
Ellis said he is against placing the heavy workload of handling the platform on City Clerk Tyler Ficken.
“I think if we were to add more help there we could probably get through and have a better solution, but as it is with just Tyler doing it, it’s too much for one man.”
Ellis said he would be all for keeping the technology around if the issues are addressed and the workload is removed from Ficken’s plate.
“I would be all for it, but until that day we have to look at Tyler’s workload and his expertise,” he said.
Jensen said placing items on the backburner wasn’t a viable option for a city like Fremont, which he said has continued moving forward despite the pandemic.
“ ... We are poised to come out of this better than a lot of cities,” he said. “To just keep that on the back burner wouldn’t have been the right thing to do, it allowed us to continue moving forward.”
He said the city’s use of the platform will continue to grow and evolve as it becomes more comfortable with the technology.
“It will morph into something and evolve,” he said. “It’s a good tool and it’s still in its infancy and we still struggle with it a little bit. As we use it more and more we’ll become more comfortable with it.”
