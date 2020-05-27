Virtual meetings leading to increased participation, council member says

Since transitioning to zoom meetings, the number of attendees has typically hovered between 100 and 150 participants, including members of the council and city staff.

Jensen said he believes the virtual meetings provide members of the public with an opportunity to participate in items important to them without having to commit to attending a meeting in person.

“I think it’s a good option to have for some people,” he said. “It makes it easier to multi-task. Maybe there are just one or two items you’re interested in. If I was at home that’s what I would be doing.”

Jensen said he likes the idea of keeping virtual access available in the future, but he made it clear additional work would need to be done to make that feasible.

“... It can be cumbersome taking comments that way because of the sound system and that can make it difficult to hear or understand,” he said. “What they will look at is anybody’s guess. I would really like people to at least observe.”

Councilmember Glen Ellis said the tool may have provided additional participation numbers during meetings, but he’s skeptical about keeping the technology without improvements.