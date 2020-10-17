Walz, Rogers vie for District 15 Legislative seat

With the COVID-19 pandemic, people’s incomes have been reduced due to layoffs or reductions in hours.

“All of these people have less money and now they have to pay more in property taxes, because the figure of assessed value has gone up,” Rogers said.

He said farmers are facing record low prices for their products, but their land keeps going up in appraised value which means their taxes are increasing.

He’s concerned about farmers tying their fate to subsidies provided by a federal government that is $26 trillion in debt and what will happen to producers, and the domino effect it will have on ag-related industries if those monies become no longer available.

“We need to look at how to minimize those impacts and grow the economy,” he said.

Rogers said he’ll work to cut wasteful spending, advocate for policies that stimulate growth and create jobs. He supports law enforcement and wants to provide teachers the tools they need to deliver a high quality education for students.

He supports the Second Amendment and said he’d like to see legislation to protect citizens from those who commit crimes.