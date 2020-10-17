Walz, Rogers vie for District 15 Legislative seat

Education, property tax reduction and agriculture are among priorities for candidates in the District 15 Legislative race.
Incumbent Lynne Walz and challenger David Rogers are vying for the seat as voters are either casting mail-in ballots or preparing to head to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Walz is a realtor with Don Peterson & Associates in Fremont and is also a former teacher and care provider to people with developmental disabilities.
Education is a top priority for Walz, who believes it provides a workforce and opportunities for Nebraska to move forward.
“Nebraska ranks 48th in state funding for schools,” Walz said. “We need to provide better funding at the state level by expanding our tax base by attracting new businesses and helping entrepreneurs to create more jobs. Most importantly, most of Dodge County’s schools receive no equalization aid. I will fight to ensure that our schools receive its fair share of state dollars to reduce local property taxes.”
Walz zeroes in on state funding for schools.
“We have to make sure we are funding our schools — that our state takes responsibility to fund our schools — especially now,” Walz said. “We have gone through so much — many changes with the pandemic and all of those changes cost money and I don’t think people realize how many changes the schools have had to make and how they’ve had to incur a lot of those costs.”
Providing safe environments for Nebraskans is another priority.
“We want to make sure we’re supporting our first-responders, make sure that our kids in foster care systems are safe, our schools are safe and we also want to make sure that people who are vulnerable are being able to live life in a safe way,” Walz said.
The senator said she’s been concerned about the closing of nursing homes across the state, which has left seniors in very vulnerable positions, having to move miles away from their communities and loved ones.
“Those people are often the only safety net that our elderly, who are living in nursing facilities, have so we need to make sure we are funding those facilities at a rate at which they can provide quality services,” she said.
Walz also believes the expansion of broadband, fast permanent internet connection, especially in the rural areas, is crucial to schools, business community, health care and ag economy.
“I would continue to push for more innovative ways to create the expansion of broadband in rural areas,” Walz said.
Walz said she’s introduced legislation to expand broadband in the state.
“That legislation would eliminate regulations and allow for public-private partnerships,” Walz said. “Essentially, it would allow the private company to deliver services through public infrastructure that is already in place through the power companies, municipalities, and other political subdivisions. This method has been used in other states and is a way to improve services while keeping costs down.”
Walz said she’s pro-life.
“I am a pro-life person from conception to end of life and I’m a pro-life person for everything in between, which means I want to make sure our kids are getting a good education, that our kids are being fed and no child is going hungry,” Walz said. “I want to make sure people who have developmental disabilities have the opportunity to live in our community as opposed to an institution and at the end of life our seniors are well taken care of, that they’re safe.”
She wants seniors to be able to life out their lives with dignity.
Walz supports the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms.
“I believe in the Second Amendment,” Walz said. “I am very comfortable around guns. I grew up with guns and hunting. I have a lot of friends, who are gun owners. I work to protect the Second Amendment.”
Rogers owns Professional HPP Services, a company that repairs and services ultrahigh pressure equipment around the world. The U.S. Air Force veteran was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base to support the Strategic Air Command’s underground Command Center. He is an adjunct professor in cyber security at Bellevue University.
Property tax relief is a priority for Rogers.
“From experience, we know the Legislature has been promising us property tax relief for almost 50 years and they continue to let us down,” he said. “Part of the problem is that we don’t have a filibuster-proof majority of people who want to cut taxes and so they keep having to water it down so they can get enough votes to put it through.”
Rogers said Sen. Steve Erdman, District 47, told him the average increase in property taxes in Nebraska is $180 million a year.
The recently passed LB1107 establishes a new refundable income tax credit for property taxes paid.
But Rogers said after fees and implementation costs, it will return about $109 million to taxpayers.
“If (property) taxes are going up $180 million dollars average a year and they give us a $109 million tax credit at the end of the year, taxes have still gone up $71 million,” he said, calling this situation a “decrease of the increase.”
Property owners pay taxes based on the assessed value of their property. When the assessed value goes up, the owner pays more in taxes.
“People don’t get more money because their house is worth another $20,000, but we get taxed more because the assessed value goes up and it’s not like we got a raise of $20,000,” he said. “Most of the people want to tread water, but they’re being dragged down by the continual increase of taxes from these mill levies and assessed values.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, people’s incomes have been reduced due to layoffs or reductions in hours.
“All of these people have less money and now they have to pay more in property taxes, because the figure of assessed value has gone up,” Rogers said.
He said farmers are facing record low prices for their products, but their land keeps going up in appraised value which means their taxes are increasing.
He’s concerned about farmers tying their fate to subsidies provided by a federal government that is $26 trillion in debt and what will happen to producers, and the domino effect it will have on ag-related industries if those monies become no longer available.
“We need to look at how to minimize those impacts and grow the economy,” he said.
Rogers said he’ll work to cut wasteful spending, advocate for policies that stimulate growth and create jobs. He supports law enforcement and wants to provide teachers the tools they need to deliver a high quality education for students.
He supports the Second Amendment and said he’d like to see legislation to protect citizens from those who commit crimes.
“If somebody breaks into your house and you use a gun to defend yourself then depending on the situation, you may get into trouble. And this is somebody who’s broken into your house and is threatening your life and you have to worry about what you can and can’t do to defend your family,” he said.
Rogers said he’s endorsed by the National Rifle Association with the highest rating for a non-incumbent.
He said he’s pro-life, because the Bible says that life begins at conception.
Both candidates shared their views on three gaming-related initiatives that would legalize, regulate and tax casino gambling at racetracks. Casino gambling revenue has been eyed as a source of property tax relief.
Briefly, the measures are:
* Initiative Measure 429—Amending the Nebraska Constitution to authorize, regulate and tax all forms of games of chance at racetracks.
* Initiative 430—Establishing a gaming commission.
* Initiative 431—Imposing a 20% tax on gross gaming revenue. Of that, 75% would go to the state with 70% going to a property tax cash credit fund; 2.5% would go to a compulsive gamblers assistance fund; 2.5% would go to the general fund.
The remaining 25% of the gaming revenue would go to the county or split between the county and city/village where the racetrack is located.
Findings in a 2018-2019 report of the Nebraska Gamblers Assistance Program indicated that gambling debt in the state totaled $2.5 million.
“I am not a big proponent of gambling,” Walz said. “I am not a gambler myself and I wish there were other creative ways that Nebraska could think of to bring more revenue to our state through business.
“There are some things we need to look at tightening our belts without sacrificing the services that we depend on—our schools, first-responders and schools,” she said.
At the same time, Walz said this is something being brought to the voters.
“If they decide they want gambling, that is something I will uphold,” she said. “I will uphold the will of the people.”
Rogers is concerned about the initiatives.
“Anytime you’re looking at using a vice to generate revenue for the state, we should be concerned,” he said.
Gambling can have devastating effects, he said, and the state picks up the pieces with counseling and remediation. Proponents have said money is leaving Nebraska and going to facilities outside the state, but Rogers disagrees with generating funds by putting other citizens at risk.
“Families and communities are going to be impacted in a huge way,” Rogers said.
