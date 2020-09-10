Walz talks about bills she got passed into law

Nebraskans stand to benefit from legislation that Sen. Lynne Walz introduced and saw passed into law this year.
“I am proud to have had the opportunity to pass seven pieces of legislation into law,” Walz said in a prepared statement.
Among those was LB1003 which sets into law a method for how a city or village would relocate in the case of a catastrophic flood and will allow the village of Winslow to take the steps toward doing this, she said.
The bill lets second class cities and villages annex lands, lots, tracts, streets or highways to relocate part or the entire town. This includes land that isn’t adjacent to the town or is not urban or suburban in nature.
Under the bill, the annexation would need to be approved by the mayor and two-thirds of the city council or the village board chairman and two-thirds of the village board.
This process would have to abide by all other sections of law.
The law already states that “Such grant of power shall not be construed as conferring power to extend the limits of any city of the second class or village over any agricultural lands which are rural in character.”
If the village is not partially relocated to this area within five years, it would have to disconnect the land, a spokesman for Walz told the Fremont Tribune.
In the spring of 2019, the town of Winslow, which is in Walz’s district, was severely damaged during flooding.
“The entire town of Winslow is in a flood plain and although FEMA will reimburse for the damage this time, it will not reimburse again,” Walz said in the Unicameral Update.
LB1003 and LB957 were heard in front of the Urban Affairs committee and combined into a package of bills. LB957 clarifies quorum requirements for cities and villages.
Other legislation includes:
LB1102
- — This bill allocates $250,000 to go toward reimbursing Emergency Medical Technicians across the state for their tuition and training fees. Walz said this is an effort to help reimburse EMTs for their hard work.
Many of Walz’s bills stem from the Health and Human Services committee on which she serves along with other committees.
These bills include:
LB541
- — The bill requires the Department of Health and Human Services to educate citizens of Nebraska about bone marrow donations and allows doctors to inform patients if they are eligible donors. Walz said she hopes that by increasing knowledge about the registry the number of donors will increase.
LB540
- — This bill extends the funding date for the Developmental Disabilities Transition service waiver which helps individuals with disabilities make the transition from high school to their next stage of life.
LB956
- — The bill helps protect the medical providers throughout the state by giving them more time to prepare their business for changes in Medicaid coverage made by the Heritage Health System. Walz said this is also included in an amended version of her bill, LB955.
Walz was elected in 2016 to represent the people of the 15th legislative district in the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature. Her current term ends in January 2021.
She is running for re-election this year and will be on the November ballot.
Walz is seeking public input.
“I would encourage anyone with any ideas for how to make Nebraska a better state to live, work, and raise a family to reach out to my office as we begin to prepare for the next session,” she said. “It has been an honor serving the great state of Nebraska and Dodge County over these past four years.”
