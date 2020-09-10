Walz talks about bills she got passed into law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraskans stand to benefit from legislation that Sen. Lynne Walz introduced and saw passed into law this year.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to pass seven pieces of legislation into law,” Walz said in a prepared statement.

Among those was LB1003 which sets into law a method for how a city or village would relocate in the case of a catastrophic flood and will allow the village of Winslow to take the steps toward doing this, she said.

The bill lets second class cities and villages annex lands, lots, tracts, streets or highways to relocate part or the entire town. This includes land that isn’t adjacent to the town or is not urban or suburban in nature.

Under the bill, the annexation would need to be approved by the mayor and two-thirds of the city council or the village board chairman and two-thirds of the village board.

This process would have to abide by all other sections of law.

The law already states that “Such grant of power shall not be construed as conferring power to extend the limits of any city of the second class or village over any agricultural lands which are rural in character.”