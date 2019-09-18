State Senator Lynne Walz has announced a series of community conversations across Dodge County.
The events will feature Walz and one of her colleagues in the legislature and will highlight the need for leadership in a nonpartisan fashion in order to address the issues impacting the everyday lives of Nebraskans.
Both senators will speak about what happened in the last legislative session and what their goals are for the upcoming session set to resume in January 2010. The event is open to the public and questions are welcome.
Scheduled town halls and guests are: Sept. 23, 7 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, Fremont, Sen. John Stinner; Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Mel’s Bar & Lounge, Scribner, Sen. Myron Dorn; Oct. 21, 6 p.m., J’s Steakhouse, Fremont, Sen. John McCollister; Oct. 30, 6 p.m., Elkhorn Valley Golf Club, Hooper, Sen. Robert Hilkeman; Nov. 13, 6 p.m., Hilltop Lanes, Dodge, Sen. Tom Brandt; TBD in North Bend, Sen. Matt Williams.