The earliest unofficial election results for the Ward 3 Fremont City Council race listed incumbent Mark Jensen in the lead with 171 votes.

In second place was challenger Emily Sutej with 85 votes. Challenger Wayne Schwarze had 48 votes.

Final unofficial results weren’t available at press time, but are scheduled to be in Thursday’s edition.

Jensen has served Ward 3 since December 2018, through the historic flood of 2019 and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has obviously been a learning experience for me,” he said.

Jensen cites the importance of providing the necessary facilities and manning police and fire departments, including the 911 call cancer.

“In my opinion, the facilities at our current police station are not where we need them to be and the need for expansion on our fire facilities is coming up on the horizon,” Jensen said. “We need to keep our wages and compensation for the folks providing these critical services to Fremont competitive in order to retain them.”

Schwarze, one of two challengers in the primary race, cited streets and drainage as issues in Fremont.

He believes the city needs to improve downtown streets and sidewalks, have better parking and more handicap accessible stores and areas downtown.

Schwarze also said he supports having first responders being fully staffed and trained.

As a candidate, Schwarze said he pays attention to detail.

“If elected, I promise to go into the meetings educated and informed to work with other council members to make decisions for the people of my ward as well as all of Fremont,” Schwarze said.

Emily Sutej, a homeschooling mom, said she has been part of a freedom movement.

Sutej said she moved to Fremont about 1 ½ years ago and attended a city council meeting. The council was talking about the mask mandate and a fine associated with not wearing a mask.

“I fight for people’s freedoms, because my son is Autism Spectrum and there’s no possible way that he could wear one,” she said.

Sutej said she heard a councilperson saying people should be fined for not wearing a mask.

“I was disgusted how things were handled,” she said. “I feel like people’s freedoms weren’t being protected so that’s literally the reason why I was running. I wanted to give people another option and I didn’t want them to feel like they were stuck with the same old stuff going on in Fremont.”

