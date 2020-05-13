Ward 4: Ganem, Larsen to proceed to November election

While campaigning before the primary election, Ganem said important issues she planned to focus on are property taxes, creating better and higher-paying jobs, safety and improving the quality of life in Fremont.

She also mentioned working toward less lengthy council meetings.

“City Council needs to sit back with the mayor and discuss a more efficient way to run meetings,” Ganem said in a Tribune article in April. “Members of the council can disagree with each other, but we need to disagree in an agreeable manner and meetings shouldn’t take four hours or more to conduct business. It’s a sign of inefficiency.”

Ganem said her work professionally and serving on volunteer boards provided training on budgets, strategic planning, improvising and prioritizing important items.

Like Ganem, Larsen also commended her fellow candidates.

“Ward 4 had five strong candidates to choose from,” Larsen told the Tribune. “All five have a heart for Fremont. It was an honor to be a part of this group and I look forward to continuing my campaign. Bring on November!”

During the primary campaign, Larsen said she’s focused on listening to the people of Ward 4, protecting parks programming and enhancing the police and fire department.