Ward 4: Ganem leads candidates in the race

Sally Ganem was exuberant Tuesday night as election results rolled in for Ward 4 of the Fremont City Council race.
Just before polls closed at 8 p.m., early voting results showed Ganem as the clear frontrunner with 800 votes. Fellow candidate Janet Larsen was in second place with 251 votes at that time.
Vote-counting continued into the night.
The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.
Ganem looks forward to the opportunity to run in November race and shared her thoughts with the Tribune.
“I was excited and grateful that people gave me their support and believe in me that I could do a good job for them,” Ganem told the Tribune. “I will work just as hard from now until November for them, too. I always do my best and I think all the folks that I’ve worked with know I’m a team player.”
Ganem served as a public school principal for 20 years and as the first lady to former Gov. Dave Heineman.
She commends her fellow candidates, saying Ward 4 voters will be lucky with whomever they choose.
“I was excited to run with such quality people in Ward 4,” Ganem said. “They’re all good people. They’ll all work hard.”
While campaigning before the primary election, Ganem said important issues she planned to focus on are property taxes, creating better and higher-paying jobs, safety and improving the quality of life in Fremont.
She also mentioned finding a solution to have more efficient council meetings.
“City Council needs to sit back with the mayor and discuss a more efficient way to run meetings,” Ganem said in a Tribune article in April. “Members of the council can disagree with each other, but we need to disagree in an agreeable manner and meetings shouldn’t take four hours or more to conduct business. It’s a sign of inefficiency.”
Ganem said her work professionally and serving on volunteer boards provided training on budgets, strategic planning, improvising and prioritizing important items.
In early voting, Larsen had 85 votes more than candidate Diane Brown and was still awaiting final figures. Larsen also spoke highly of her fellow candidates.
“Ward 4 had five strong candidates to choose from,” Larsen told the Tribune Tuesday night. “All five have a heart for Fremont. It was an honor to be a part of this group.”
During the primary campaign, Larsen said she’s focused on listening to the people of Ward 4, protecting parks programming and enhancing the police and fire department.
“I want to listen to the people of Ward 4,” she said. “I want to be your voice.”
Larsen talked about the economic toll the pandemic has caused for small businesses specifically during the forum.
“My biggest concern is the pandemic and how we keep the economy moving,” she said. “A lot of small businesses are really struggling. I think the biggest concern is how do we support these local businesses.”
Besides Brown, Ward 4 candidates included Don Cunningham and James Hartkorn.
Brown, who ran four years ago for mayor, said she decided to run for the council seat because she wanted to see more transparency among city officials.
If elected, she hoped to bring more town hall meetings to the public.
“I would like to have town hall meetings, whether it be two, four or six meetings a year where leaders can come in and talk about different things and answer questions,” Brown said in a Fremont Tribune story in April. “We need people to have a voice.”
Regarding the financial responsibility amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brown compared her plan to her own personal budget.
She said unnecessary expenditures need to be scaled back as the city prepares to deal with the financial repercussions of the pandemic.
If elected, Cunningham he’d bring a moderate voice to the council.
Cunningham ran for the same seat four years ago, said he’d work to establish camaraderie among fellow council members.
“If any group has to work together on a difficult situation, there has to be a foundation of camaraderie,” he said. “I see this as a divided group right now.”
With city officials estimating Fremont will face a decline in city receipts by almost $1 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cunningham compared the situation to going on a diet and talked about delaying projects for a while.
Hartkorn, who’d never run for public office before, offered his critical thinking skills to the position.
Regarding the council’s lengthy meetings, Hartkorn said constructing the agenda differently would help move them along quicker.
He added that introducing committees to help councilmembers hash out issues prior to meetings would also help move meetings along. With a new mayor and two new councilmembers, he sees a fairly significant leadership change.
Hartkorn also mentioned plans to renovate the Fremont Municipal Airport, saying it is important to further examine alternative revenue streams to make the airport more profitable.
