Ward 4: Ganem leads candidates in the race

Sally Ganem was exuberant Tuesday night as election results rolled in for Ward 4 of the Fremont City Council race.

Just before polls closed at 8 p.m., early voting results showed Ganem as the clear frontrunner with 800 votes. Fellow candidate Janet Larsen was in second place with 251 votes at that time.

Vote-counting continued into the night.

The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Ganem looks forward to the opportunity to run in November race and shared her thoughts with the Tribune.

“I was excited and grateful that people gave me their support and believe in me that I could do a good job for them,” Ganem told the Tribune. “I will work just as hard from now until November for them, too. I always do my best and I think all the folks that I’ve worked with know I’m a team player.”

Ganem served as a public school principal for 20 years and as the first lady to former Gov. Dave Heineman.

She commends her fellow candidates, saying Ward 4 voters will be lucky with whomever they choose.

“I was excited to run with such quality people in Ward 4,” Ganem said. “They’re all good people. They’ll all work hard.”