Watch Now: Aircraft parking apron almost finished

Fremont Municipal Airport has a $10.5 million impact on the city, according to a Nebraska Department of Transportation study.
The study along with an aircraft parking apron, a taxiway extension and plans for a new terminal were topics discussed when the Airport Advisory Committee met Friday morning.
Eric Johnson, committee member, said NDOT’s aeronautics division conducted a statewide airport economic impact study.
Fremont’s airport was part of this study.
“They look at the traffic that comes in here, the sales that are generated from people flying in for hotels and rental cars and food, fuel sales here,” Johnson said.
The study concluded that almost 5,000 visitors come to Fremont’s airport each year.
Visitor spending is estimated at $6.1 million.
In addition, the city is impacted by airport-related jobs, aviation services and the activity of aviation-reliant businesses.
Meeting attendees also learned that work on the aircraft parking apron is almost complete.
“We’re close to being finished,” said Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.
Construction of the $2.45 million aircraft parking apron began in the spring.
A Federal Aviation Administration grant will pay for 90 percent of the project with the city funding the rest.
Thomas Dowse, project manager for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, told the committee last month that the overall parking apron project encompasses about 9,600 square yards.
Goedeken said Davis Design, Inc., of Lincoln, the architect for a new airport terminal, has reached a point where it needs committee members to decide what type of front and doors the building will have.
Robert Steenblock, committee chairman, and members Bill Dugan, Jennifer Weiss-Assman and Johnson will look at the plans next week.
Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design, previously has said the terminal, minus fees, is estimated to cost $1.7 million.
Goedeken said in August the architect thinks the project for the terminal could go out for bid in January.
Committee members also heard about the Capital Improvement Plan.
Goedeken said he spoke with Anna Lannin, planning and programming division manager of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.
Lannin said that as the committee approaches the end of the terminal project it should look at updating its CIP.
She suggested it include an extension to Taxiway A, which runs parallel to Runway 14-32.
Taxiway A is a partial parallel taxiway.
Plans are to extend Taxiway A approximately 2,250 feet to create a full taxiway parallel to the runway, states a data sheet compiled by Burns & McDonnell.
The project is aimed to improve safety and efficiency of taxiing at the airport. It includes drainage improvements, taxiway edge lighting and guidance signs.
Estimated total cost for the project is $3,830,800. The federal share of the project is $3,447,720. The local share is $383,080.
Part of the Taxiway 1-19 would be removed.
The committee voted to send the data sheet to the NDOT aeronautics division.
Committee members also talked about having reflectors put on Taxiway D to make it easier to see it at night.
The Airport Advisory Committee meets at 8:15 a.m. the third Friday of each month at Fremont Municipal Airport at 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Meetings are open to the public.
