Watch Now: Aircraft parking apron almost finished

A Federal Aviation Administration grant will pay for 90 percent of the project with the city funding the rest.

Thomas Dowse, project manager for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, told the committee last month that the overall parking apron project encompasses about 9,600 square yards.

Goedeken said Davis Design, Inc., of Lincoln, the architect for a new airport terminal, has reached a point where it needs committee members to decide what type of front and doors the building will have.

Robert Steenblock, committee chairman, and members Bill Dugan, Jennifer Weiss-Assman and Johnson will look at the plans next week.

Mike Wachal, structural engineer and chief financial officer at Davis Design, previously has said the terminal, minus fees, is estimated to cost $1.7 million.

Goedeken said in August the architect thinks the project for the terminal could go out for bid in January.

Committee members also heard about the Capital Improvement Plan.

Goedeken said he spoke with Anna Lannin, planning and programming division manager of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.