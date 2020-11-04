WATCH NOW: Election in Fremont - Poll workers, voters share Election Day thoughts

Cisler said workers at the auditorium were already seeing that Tuesday morning.

“I think overall, it’s going to be an excellent turnout,” she said.

Voters told how vital it was for them to cast their ballots.

“I think it’s the most important election we’ve ever had,” said Sherri Foust after voting at the auditorium. “I’m out to support Trump and all that he’s done for this country.”

Peter Saeger told why he voted.

“It’s very important to vote to keep things normal and I believe in God,” Saeger said.

At Trinity, Jake Bartling of Fremont shared his enthusiasm for the election as well.

“I voted today, because for the first time I do fear for the Democracy in our country,” Bartling said. “I voted for Biden. I don’t think our Democracy can last four more years with a Fascist leader.”

Amid all the voting, election workers did their part to help keep the polling places clean.

Big, blue Xs made with painters’ tape were spaced apart in the auditorium meeting room to show voters how far to stand apart while waiting for a ballot.