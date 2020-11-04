WATCH NOW: Election in Fremont - Poll workers, voters share Election Day thoughts

Donna Meyers can’t recall how many times she’s been a poll worker.
But at age 90, Meyers knows she’s been part of many elections.
On Tuesday, Meyers was among workers serving Elkhorn Township voters who came to cast their ballots at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Meyers carefully scanned a list of registered voters. By 10:35 a.m., almost 50 voters had come to the polls, she said.
Unlike other people who might have opted to stay home and watch the Democratic process unfold on television, Meyers was busy being part of the endeavor.
“I enjoy seeing the neighbors,” Meyers said. “I don’t see them but twice a year. And I enjoy just getting out to see the people. I’m a people person.”
One of Meyer’s fellow workers, JoAnn Stork, said a line of voters had formed at Trinity — which also serves Fremont’s 1C precinct — before the polls opened at 8 a.m.
Later in the day, a line of about 20 voters stood outside Christensen Field just before 6 p.m., waiting to cast their ballots as poll workers quickly tried to help each one. Mask-wearing voters looked at their phones or just stared off into the darkening skies as they quietly waited their turn.
Yet polls were busy even earlier in the day.
Poll workers at more than one location said they’d seen a steady stream of voters by mid-morning.
Tammi Cisler, a poll worker at Fremont City Auditorium, used blue painters’ tape to create arrows on a hallway floor to help direct voters into a newly remodeled meeting room.
Voters entering the recently restored building found themselves in a bright and airy room where poll workers David Bentley and Kathy Skinner checked off their names. Cisler handed the voters their ballots in brown, plastic privacy sleeves. Voters then quietly headed to nearby voting booths.
Bentley said 36 people had already come to the auditorium to vote by 9:30 a.m.
But voters were ready to cast their ballots when the polls first opened.
“They were here right at 8 to start,” Cisler said. “I think people are very passionate and they want their vote to count.”
Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty said Monday morning that 7,370 early ballots already had been cast in the 2020 election.
That left an estimated 7,000 voters in the county, who still could come to the polls on Tuesday.
Divide that by 32 polling places and Mytty estimated they’d see an average of 23 voters per hour per location.
Cisler said workers at the auditorium were already seeing that Tuesday morning.
“I think overall, it’s going to be an excellent turnout,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Voters told how vital it was for them to cast their ballots.
“I think it’s the most important election we’ve ever had,” said Sherri Foust after voting at the auditorium. “I’m out to support Trump and all that he’s done for this country.”
Peter Saeger told why he voted.
“It’s very important to vote to keep things normal and I believe in God,” Saeger said.
At Trinity, Jake Bartling of Fremont shared his enthusiasm for the election as well.
“I voted today, because for the first time I do fear for the Democracy in our country,” Bartling said. “I voted for Biden. I don’t think our Democracy can last four more years with a Fascist leader.”
Amid all the voting, election workers did their part to help keep the polling places clean.
Big, blue Xs made with painters’ tape were spaced apart in the auditorium meeting room to show voters how far to stand apart while waiting for a ballot.
Masks and hand sanitizer were provided and each voter got a clean pen, which they could keep after casting their ballot. Workers sanitized each plastic privacy sleeve after the voter cast his or her ballot.
At Trinity, voters either went to booths or otherwise spread out to mark their ballots. Hand sanitizer and masks were available there, too.
Poll workers spoke in hushed tones while providing ballot instructions to voters or handing them an “I Voted” sticker.
For some poll workers, the election process produced a memory or two.
“This first time I did this, I was in college and broke and it was the first time I voted as well,” Stork said. “I thought it was great, because I had no money and they were going to pay me to be a poll worker.”
Stork estimates that happened 45 or 50 years ago and she hadn’t served as a poll worker again until this year.
She opted to get involved in 2020, figuring many of the people who normally help are elderly. Due to the virus, they might not be able to assist and extra workers might be needed.
So on Tuesday, Stork was busy helping voters get their ballots.
Nearby, Meyers smiled while briefly visiting with neighbor Angie Moss, who’d just finished voting.
“She makes the best kolaches,” Moss said of Meyers.
A little more pleasant chatting occurred. Meyers talked about how she works at two different area businesses.
And the nonagenarian spent a little more time trying to determine just how many years she’s served as a poll worker.
“I’m going to ask (Dodge County Clerk) Fred Mytty,” Meyers said. “I want to find out how long I’ve been doing this.”
But, of course, that would have to wait until after the election.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.