WATCH NOW: Newly elected council tables proposed amendment to Fremont Board of Health, approves $10,000 annual retainer for Kris Kobach

The first regular meeting of the 2020-22 Fremont City Council convened Tuesday night, swearing in three new council members and Joey Spellerberg as mayor.
Spellerberg replaced former Mayor Scott Getzschman, who served in the position for the last decade before announcing his decision not to run for re-election last December.
Additionally, Councilmembers Sally Ganem, Dev Sookram and Vern Gibson filled seats previously occupied by former Councilmembers Matt Bechtal, Susan Jacobus and Linda McClain.
In its first meeting, the new council voted to continue an amendment introduced by Councilmember Brad Yerger that would have amended language in the city's municipal code to clarify the Fremont Board of Health's role when issuing health directives and recommendations for the city.
Yerger said he received several calls from members of the public related to the council's response, or lack thereof, to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the council's previous meeting on Nov. 24, a resolution intended to kickstart discussion on the consideration of a mask mandate in Fremont was tabled after councilmembers raised procedural concerns regarding the correct process of issuing a mandate.
In that meeting, Yerger said he believed council should not vote on a directive that showed support for a mandate before making its way to the Board of Health.
Instead, he said the board should send down its recommendation first.
“I’m concerned that we would send a directive over to the Board of Health with a pre-vote that says we’re in favor of something because we sent it to you,” he said during the Nov. 24 meeting. “I think it should be the other way around. They should evaluate and come with a recommendation.”
Just days later, the Board of Health convened and passed a health directive mandating mask usage for individuals 5 years or older while indoors in buildings open to the general public on a 3-1 vote.
During the Tuesday meeting, Yerger said the amendment was an attempt to "delineate" the Board of Health's role in conjunction with that of city council.
"My attempt here in trying to improve on the language that we have is to help better delineate what the Board of Health does, when they do it, what the council does and when we do it, etc., so that we would be working in tandem," Yerger said.
Yerger said Fremont has not followed the same process in issuing a mandate as other municipalities in the state. He said the board should have issued a recommendation for council to act upon while also giving the public an opportunity to weigh in.
"[Other cities and municipalities] all conducted city council meetings as a part of their discussion and gave the public an opportunity to speak in a public session, as well as council members," he said. "We didn't do that."
Legband voiced his disapproval of the proposed amendment, saying he believed "almost every other city in the state does the exact same thing we already do."
"I don't know why we need to change things that aren't broken," he said.
Councilmember Michael Kuhns agreed. When the Board of Health issues a recommendation, he said it needs to be moved on quickly in order to save lives.
"Wasting time with grammar and word usage gets around what we're trying to achieve," he said.
Councilmember Glen Ellis agreed with Yerger's proposal to modify the city code, noting the lack of citizen and council input that he believed accompanied the recommendation.
"We've had three or four individuals with no public input that made essentially a mandate," Ellis said. "Now it's not a mandate, it's a health directive and I understand the difference, but four individuals within the city made a directive with no input from citizens or council, whatsoever."
Ellis added that council could have acted quickly to convene emergency meeting following a recommendation from the Board of Health.
"Other cities have done this exponentially faster simply by scheduling meetings one right after another," he said.
City Attorney Travis Jacott said the Board of Health is permitted to pass rules and regulations, such as the recently enacted mask directive, under state statute.
He added that the potential amendments introduced by Yerger would "enumerate" the pathways the board may take in addressing these issues.
"It doesn't take away the authority of the Board of Health to help," he said.
Council voted to continue the item to the next meeting on a 5-3 vote, with Councilmembers Ganem, Kuhns and Legband voting in opposition.
Council also voted in favor of continuing to provide former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach with a $10,000 annual retainer for professional legal services toward the defense of Ordinance 5165.
The controversial ordinance, passed in 2010 through a special election, prohibited businesses and landlords from hiring or renting to people in the United States illegally.
Council temporarily suspended the ordinance shortly after its passing due to ongoing litigation, but it was ultimately took effect in 2014 following an Eighth Circuit panel's decision to uphold it.
Kobach and the City of Fremont entered into an agreement in August 2010. The agreement will continue in perpetuity unless either party gives notice of termination.
Jensen opposed the retainer, saying he couldn't justify "throwing more money" at the former politician.
"We've already spent at least $90,000, maybe $100,000," he said. "I can't look at my constituents in the eye and do it again. I will vote against this and I urge everybody else to do the same."
A motion to pass the annual payment was introduced by Yerger and seconded by Sookram. Jensen, Sookram and Legband voted in opposition of the approved motion.
In other news, council members held a vote to elect a new council president. The position was previously held by Jacobus.
Kuhns nominated Legband for the position, while Yerger nominated Ellis. Ultimately, Legband was awarded the position on a 6-2 vote.
Legband has represented one of the two Ward 1 council seats since 2014.
