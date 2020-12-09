WATCH NOW: Newly elected council tables proposed amendment to Fremont Board of Health, approves $10,000 annual retainer for Kris Kobach

Instead, he said the board should send down its recommendation first.

“I’m concerned that we would send a directive over to the Board of Health with a pre-vote that says we’re in favor of something because we sent it to you,” he said during the Nov. 24 meeting. “I think it should be the other way around. They should evaluate and come with a recommendation.”

Just days later, the Board of Health convened and passed a health directive mandating mask usage for individuals 5 years or older while indoors in buildings open to the general public on a 3-1 vote.

During the Tuesday meeting, Yerger said the amendment was an attempt to "delineate" the Board of Health's role in conjunction with that of city council.

"My attempt here in trying to improve on the language that we have is to help better delineate what the Board of Health does, when they do it, what the council does and when we do it, etc., so that we would be working in tandem," Yerger said.

Yerger said Fremont has not followed the same process in issuing a mandate as other municipalities in the state. He said the board should have issued a recommendation for council to act upon while also giving the public an opportunity to weigh in.