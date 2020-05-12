Water loss in Fremont due to valve repair

-
The City of Fremont's Water Department will be performing emergency repairs to a valve this morning.
The areas of 32nd and Howard, 32nd and Cedar streets and Ritz Lake will all experience loss of water starting around 8:30 this morning. The outage is expected to last two to three hours. The water department will flush the line once the repair is completed.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
