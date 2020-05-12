You are the owner of this article.
Water loss in Fremont due to valve repair
Water loss in Fremont due to valve repair

The City of Fremont's Water Department will be performing emergency repairs to a valve this morning.

The areas of 32nd and Howard, 32nd and Cedar streets and Ritz Lake will all experience loss of water starting around 8:30 this morning. The outage is expected to last two to three hours. The water department will flush the line once the repair is completed.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

