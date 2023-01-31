WinItBack Patriots plan Feb. 2 meeting

WinItBack Patriots will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 2, at Milady Coffeehouse Event Center — East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Attendees should enter through the south (back) door.

The guest speaker will be Robert J. Borer, a former candidate for both secretary of state and write-in candidate for governor. Borer is focused on election integrity and the removal of “black box” vote counting machines in the elections.

He is a retired 27-year veteran of Lincoln Fire and Rescue where his team was awarded the Congressional Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor (2002) for participating in a rescue attempt that involved climbing about 1,200 feet up a 1,500 TV tower. He has been traveling across the state in the pursuit of transparent elections.

WinItBack’s mission is to advance and defend God-given liberty by promoting Constitutionally limited government, free markets and fiscal responsibility. Like-minded people or those curious are encouraged to attend.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.