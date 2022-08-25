WinItBack Patriots plan Sept. 1 meeting

WinItBack Patriots will be holding their first meeting since the library closure.
WinItBack Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Milady Coffeehouse, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont.
Anyone wishing to purchase a drink at Milady needs to arrive at 5:45 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Robert J. Borer, write-in candidate for Governor of Nebraska. The public is invited and encouraged to come meet Borer, alternative to the current candidates on the November ballot.
For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
