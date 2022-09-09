WinItBack Patriots plan Sept. 15 meeting

WinItBack Patriots will be meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Milady Coffeehouse, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to purchase a drink at Milady Coffee Shop should arrive by 5:45 p.m. Those arriving after 6 p.m. will need to enter through the back door as Milady closes to normal business at 6 p.m.

The speaker will be Fanchon Blythe, NEGOP National Committeewoman. The public is encouraged to meet Blythe as she gives an update on the NEGOP.

WinItBack’s mission is to advance and defend God-given liberty by promoting Constitutionally limited government, free markets and fiscal responsibility. Like-minded people are encouraged to come check the group.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.