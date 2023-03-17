WinItBack Patriots will be meeting on Thursday, March 23, at Milady Coffeehouse Event Center — East Wing, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, in Fremont. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter through the south (back) door.

There will be a discussion of current events, including the banking situation. New voices and ears are invited to the conversation. All are welcome.

WinItBack’s mission is to advance and defend God-given liberty by promoting Constitutionally limited government, free markets and fiscal responsibility. Like-minded people or the curious are encouraged to check out the group.

For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.