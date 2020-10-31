Gown gals: Women sew gowns for hospital

“Mom and I would go through all the bags. She knew exactly how many it took to make a skirt or a dress. We would hunt until we found enough bags and get a pattern so we could make something I would wear, because as a little girl you still wanted something that looked kind of fashionable,” McCauley said.

McCauley remembers one dress she didn’t appreciate so much. The fabric featured rather bold red, yellow and blue stripes.

Her mom had insisted on buying sacks with this design.

“I didn’t really like it,” McCauley said. “I thought it made me look like a clown and I got teased at school and would never wear it again. And she’d worked so hard on it.”

McCauley didn’t keep that dress, but she has tea towels her mother made out of other sacks.

“I have some left in my cedar chest,” McCauley said. “I just can’t get rid of them.”’

McCauley learned an important lesson from her mother.

“My mom taught me to help others as that is what God wants us to do,” McCauley said.

These days, McCauley isn’t thinking so much about feed sack dresses as she is about hospital gowns.