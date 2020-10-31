Gown gals: Women sew gowns for hospital

Linda McCauley explains it as well as anyone.
“You can only play cards so long,” said McCauley, who lives at Nye Square in Fremont.
So what else do you do during a pandemic?
McCauley and a dozen other women at Nye Square have been sewing medical gowns for Methodist Fremont Health. Thus far, the residents have made 25 and are working on more, said Mary Jane Thulin, receptionist.
The women live at Nye Square, which has terrace homes and apartments for retirees.
They embarked on the gown-making project several months ago after McCauley saw a notice on Facebook. The notice said the hospital needed people to sew Personal Protective Equipment gowns.
“They were having trouble getting enough,” McCauley said. “They had material. They just needed sewers.”
McCauley saw the project as a good one for Nye Square residents.
“We were pretty much in lockdown,” McCauley said. “There were no activities anymore that we were able to go to, because of COVID and we were starting to feel kind of itchy.”
McCauley thought making gowns would be a great idea.
“I thought those that wanted to — we could feel useful and be part of the community,” McCauley said.
The hospital provided the women with bags of material that could be sewed into sterile gowns, which could be washed and reused.
Ardie Maxwell cut out pieces for the garments as did other women.
“Linda and other ladies sewed them,” Maxwell said.
But Maxwell made sure the bundles of materials had what was necessary for other women to sew the gowns.
Maxwell also served as quality control, making sure the gowns were assembled correctly.
“She made sure every little piece was just right,” Thulin said.
The women worked diligently to complete their projects.
“Those involved were very faithful at working at it,” McCauley said.
For women like McCauley, sewing garments was nothing new.
“In our day and age that was something you did,” McCauley said. “Material was somewhat inexpensive and you could make garments for your kids.”
McCauley recalls an even earlier time of garment-making.
Support Local Journalism
“I come from the era where we actually picked out printed feed sacks,” McCauley said.
Like many other people of that time, McCauley was a little girl when she went with her mom to a store to buy chicken feed. The feed was in sacks made of colorfully printed material.
“Mom and I would go through all the bags. She knew exactly how many it took to make a skirt or a dress. We would hunt until we found enough bags and get a pattern so we could make something I would wear, because as a little girl you still wanted something that looked kind of fashionable,” McCauley said.
McCauley remembers one dress she didn’t appreciate so much. The fabric featured rather bold red, yellow and blue stripes.
Her mom had insisted on buying sacks with this design.
“I didn’t really like it,” McCauley said. “I thought it made me look like a clown and I got teased at school and would never wear it again. And she’d worked so hard on it.”
McCauley didn’t keep that dress, but she has tea towels her mother made out of other sacks.
“I have some left in my cedar chest,” McCauley said. “I just can’t get rid of them.”’
McCauley learned an important lesson from her mother.
“My mom taught me to help others as that is what God wants us to do,” McCauley said.
These days, McCauley isn’t thinking so much about feed sack dresses as she is about hospital gowns.
Gowns went to the hospital about a month ago and a few more have yet to be completed. The hospital has taken note of what the women have done so far.
Shawn Shanahan, executive director of development and community health, expressed appreciation for the residents’ work, adding “how wonderful it was for them to help us, how grateful we are for their support and how happy we were to hear how excited they were about helping and having something to do!”
McCauley shared the gowns girls’ appreciation of the project.
“We all loved sewing for the hospital and feeling like we could help our community during this pandemic,” McCauley said.
With an uptick in the virus, McCauley wonders if the hospital will need more gowns.
And plans are to make more.
McCauley sees the value of keeping busy at a time when many people can’t have contact with family and friends.
“Busy hands are happy hands,” she said.
McCauley notes other ways people have helped.
“A lot of people in the community sewed masks and I think we can be proud of the Midwest stepping up to the plate and helping,” McCauley said.
Nye Square residents have been helping in other ways, too.
For instance, some are making stocking caps for the homeless. Some have been making caps for babies. Some are sewing masks.
“We’re retired, but we like to be busy,” McCauley said. “We don’t have to be useless.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.