× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Aug. 17-21.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Aug. 17: Pork fritter and gravy, half a baked potato, corn, whole grain dinner roll, margarine, tropical fruit mix, sour cream, 1% milk.

Aug. 18: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, honey roasted baby carrots, whole grain dinner roll, margarine, strawberry delight, 1% milk.

Aug. 19: Tuna salad, lettuce and tomato, marinated vegetable salad, whole grain bread (two slices), strawberry applesauce, 1% milk.

Aug. 20: Meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, honey wheat bread, margarine, chocolate chip cookie, 1% milk.

Aug. 21: Italian casserole, green peas, cauliflower, Italian dinner roll, margarine, ambrosia salad, 1% milk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0