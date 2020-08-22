× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grab and Go meals menu for Aug. 24-28

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Aug. 24-28.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Aug. 24: Ten-grain fish, corn O’Brien, green beans, vanilla pudding, tartar sauce, 1% milk.

Aug. 25: Taco meat, chuckwagon potatoes, cinnamon apple slices, cheese, tomato, lettuce, 8-inch flour tortilla, taco sauce, 1% milk.

Aug. 26: Barbecue pork sandwich, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole grain hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, 1% milk.

Aug. 27: Diced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, Vienna bread and margarine, mandarin oranges, 1% milk.

Aug. 28: Pork chop with pineapple salsa, diced sweet potatoes, California blend vegetables, whole grain petite roll and margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0