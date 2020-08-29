× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Aug. 31: Asian beef and rice casserole, oriental blend vegetables, whole grain egg roll, cinnamon raisin bread with margarine, lemon blueberry muffin square, 1% milk.

Sept. 1: Salisbury steak and mushroom gravy, diced baby reds, carrot coins, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, sliced pears, 1% milk.

Sept. 2: Chicken piccata, brown rice pilaf, winter blend vegetables, marble bread slice with margarine, butterscotch pudding, 1% milk.

Sept. 3: Barbecue meatballs, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, 100% wheat bread with margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk.

Sept. 4: Grilled cheese sandwich, barbecue baked beans, sliced peaches, whole grain hamburger bun, potato salad, 1% milk.

