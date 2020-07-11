× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for July 13-17.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

July 13: Grilled chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables, sliced peaches, whole grain hamburger bun, potato salad, 1% milk.

July 14: Whole grain spaghetti and meatballs, Italian blend vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, romaine salad, whole grain breadstick with margarine, dressing, 1% milk.

July 15: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, honey roasted baby carrots, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, strawberry delight, 1% milk.

July 16: Pork fritter and gravy, half baked potato, Mediterranean blend vegetables, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, tropical fruit mix, sour cream, 1% milk.

July 17: Meatloaf with tomato gravy, cheesy hash browns, peas, whole grain bread slice with margarine, strawberries and pineapple, 1% milk.

