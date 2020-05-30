Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for June 1-5.
Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.
Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
June 1: Creamed chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, biscuit, orange muffin square, 1% milk.
June 2: Tuna and noodle casserole, diced carrots, glazed diced beets, whole grain bread slice/margarine, applesauce, 1% milk.
June 3: Cheesy chicken breast, Mexican rice, Mexican bean trio, whole grain breadstick/margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk.
June 4: Barbecue pork rib patty, barbecue baked beans, creamed corn, whole grain coney bun, peaches and strawberries, 1%milk.
June 5: Meatloaf in gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll/margarine, oatmeal cream pie, 1% milk.
