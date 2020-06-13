Grab and Go meals menu for June 15-19
Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for June 15-19.
Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.
Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
June 15: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, egg roll, cinnamon raisin bread, mandarin oranges, 1% milk.
June 16: Meatball stroganoff with egg noodles, diced glazed beets, cinnamon applesauce, romaine blend salad, petite roll with margarine, ranch dressing, 1% milk.
June 17: Taco meat, chuckwagon corn, glazed pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cheese, 8-inch flour tortilla, taco sauce, 1% milk.
June 18: Pork chop in gravy, twice baked whip potato, baby roasted carrots, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, banana pudding, 1% pudding.
June 19: Cheeseburger meatloaf, potato medley, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, brownie, 1% milk.
— Tribune staff
