Grab and Go meals menu for June 15-19
View Comments

Grab and Go meals menu for June 15-19

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE meal in a bag.jpg

Local residents ages 60 and over can take part in the Grab and Go program at the Fremont Friendship Center.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Grab and Go meals menu for June 15-19

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for June 15-19.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

June 15: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice pilaf, cauliflower, egg roll, cinnamon raisin bread, mandarin oranges, 1% milk.

June 16: Meatball stroganoff with egg noodles, diced glazed beets, cinnamon applesauce, romaine blend salad, petite roll with margarine, ranch dressing, 1% milk.

June 17: Taco meat, chuckwagon corn, glazed pineapple, lettuce, tomato, cheese, 8-inch flour tortilla, taco sauce, 1% milk.

June 18: Pork chop in gravy, twice baked whip potato, baby roasted carrots, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, banana pudding, 1% pudding.

June 19: Cheeseburger meatloaf, potato medley, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger bun, brownie, 1% milk.

— Tribune staff

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News