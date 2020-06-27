× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for June 29-July 3.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

June 29: Ground beef stew /vegetable winter mix, whole grain mini biscuit with margarine, diet Jell-O cake, sour cream, 1% milk.

June 30: Italian seafood pasta with creamy white sauce, spring blend vegetables, diced pears, whole grain breadstick with margarine, romaine blend salad, salad dressing, 1% milk.

July 1: Hamburger patty, potato medley, corn, lettuce and tomato, sugar cookie, whole grain hamburger bun, 1% milk.

July 2: Barbecue meatballs, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, 100% wheat bread with margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk.

July 3: Independence Day holiday – no Grab and Go meals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0