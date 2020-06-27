Grab and Go meals menu for June 29-July 3
View Comments

Grab and Go meals menu for June 29-July 3

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE meal in a bag.jpg

Local residents ages 60 and over can take part in the Grab and Go program at the Fremont Friendship Center.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for June 29-July 3.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

June 29: Ground beef stew /vegetable winter mix, whole grain mini biscuit with margarine, diet Jell-O cake, sour cream, 1% milk.

June 30: Italian seafood pasta with creamy white sauce, spring blend vegetables, diced pears, whole grain breadstick with margarine, romaine blend salad, salad dressing, 1% milk.

July 1: Hamburger patty, potato medley, corn, lettuce and tomato, sugar cookie, whole grain hamburger bun, 1% milk.

July 2: Barbecue meatballs, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, 100% wheat bread with margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk.

July 3: Independence Day holiday – no Grab and Go meals.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News