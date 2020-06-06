× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for June 8-12.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

June 8: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Monaco blend vegetables, Vienna bread slice/margarine, diced peaches, 1% milk.

June 9: Baked cod loin in pesto cream sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green peas, marble bread/margarine, chocolate pudding, 1% milk.

June 10: Sliced roast beef in brown gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole grain dinner roll/margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk.

June 11: All beef chili dog, diced baby red potatoes, cauliflower and carrots, whole grain hot dog bun, tropical fruit, 1% milk.

June 12: Ham and au gratin potatoes, broccoli, cinnamon pears, whole grain dinner roll/margarine, 1% milk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0