Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Oct. 12-16.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors may now eat their Grab and Go meals at 11:30 a.m. at the center if they choose. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Oct. 12: Columbus Day – meal by reservation only.

Oct. 13: Oven roast pork loin with pork gravy, diced sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, peanut butter cookie, 1% milk.

Oct. 14: Sliced roast beef and brown gravy, mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, rye bread with margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk.

Oct. 15: Seafood chowder, garlic and butter diced reds, California blend vegetables, marble rye bread with margarine, fruit crisp, 1% milk.

Oct. 16: Hamburger patty with garlic mushroom gravy, scalloped potatoes, peas and pearl onions, 100% wheat bread with margarine, mandarin oranges, 1% milk.

