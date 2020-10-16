Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Oct. 19-23.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors may now eat their Grab and Go meals at 11:30 a.m. at the center if they choose. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Oct. 19: Orange chicken stir fry with whole grain spaghetti pasta, peas and carrots, whole grain vegetable egg roll, strawberry yogurt cup, 1% milk.

Oct. 20: Beef ravioli in marinara sauce, Italian blend vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, romaine blend salad, ranch dressing, whole grain breadstick with margarine, 1% milk.

Oct. 21: 10-grain fish filet, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, fruited diet gelatin, tartar sauce, 1% milk.