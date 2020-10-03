Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Oct. 5-9.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors may now eat their Grab and Go meals at 11:30 a.m. at the center if they choose. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Oct. 5: Baked cod loin in sweet basil sauce, baked sweet potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, whole grain dinner roll, margarine, tropical fruit mix, 1% milk.

Oct. 6: Barbecue meatballs, potato medley, mixed vegetables, whole grain petite roll with margarine, fresh orange, 1% milk.

Oct. 7: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole grain mini biscuit with margarine, fresh banana, 1% milk.