× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 14-18.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Sept. 14: Sliced roast beef and gravy, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, diced beets, whole grain breadstick with margarine, chocolate chip cookie, 1% milk.

Sept. 15: All beef jumbo frank, seasoned potato wedges, diced carrots, whole grain hot dog bun, strawberry applesauce, 1% or skim milk.

Sept. 16: Pork fritter and gravy, half a baked potato, green beans, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, tropical fruit mix, sour cream, 1% milk.

Sept. 17: Cheesy broccoli chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, honey roasted baby carrots, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, vanilla pudding, 1% milk.

Sept. 18: Cod loin in Manhattan red sauce, garlic roasted baby reds, Brussel sprouts, rye bread with margarine, frosted brownie, 1% milk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0