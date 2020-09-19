 Skip to main content
Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 21-25
Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 21-25

Local residents ages 60 and over can take part in the Grab and Go program at the Fremont Friendship Center.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 21-25

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Sept. 21: Barbecue pork sandwich, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, whole grain hamburger bun, diced pears, 1% milk.

Sept. 22: Chicken marsala, potato medley, zucchini and tomatoes, honey wheat bread with margarine, pineapple tidbits, 1% milk.

Sept. 23: Taco meat, seasoned potato wedges, broccoli, cheese, tomato, lettuce, 8-inch flour tortilla, plain cake square, 1% milk.

Sept. 24: 10-grain fish, twice-baked mashed potatoes, green beans, whole grain dinner roll with margarine, apricot halves, tartar sauce, 1% milk.

Sept. 25: Swiss steak in gravy, cheesy hash browns, peas, whole grain bread slice with margarine, cherry vanilla yogurt, 1% milk.

— Tribune staff

