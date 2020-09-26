× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Sept. 28: Diced turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Vienna bread with margarine, cinnamon apple slices, 1% milk.

Sept. 29: Meatloaf with tomato gravy, half a baked potato, corn, 100% wheat bread with margarine, strawberry delight, sour cream, 1% milk.

Sept. 30: Cheeseburger macaroni with whole grain elbow noodles, broccoli, Mediterranean vegetables, whole grain breadstick with margarine, fruit cocktail, 1% milk.

Oct. 1: Ham and beans, carrots, pineapple tidbits, romaine salad, cornbread, margarine, 1% milk.