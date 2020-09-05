Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 7-11
Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.
Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.
Sept. 7: Labor Day.
Sept. 8: Whole grain beef and bean burrito with cheese sauce, chuckwagon corn, brown rice pilaf, whole grain breadstick with margarine, fresh orange, 1% milk.
Sept. 9: Oven fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole grain bread slice with margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk.
Sept. 10: Hamburger patty, potato medley, cabbage and carrots, lettuce and tomato, sugar cookie, whole grain hamburger bun, 1% milk.
Sept. 11: Whole grain spaghetti and meatballs, Italian blend vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, romaine salad, whole grain breadstick and margarine, dressing, 1% milk.
