 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 7-11
View Comments

Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 7-11

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE meal in a bag.jpg

Local residents ages 60 and over can take part in the Grab and Go program at the Fremont Friendship Center.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for Sept. 7-11

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

Sept. 7: Labor Day.

Sept. 8: Whole grain beef and bean burrito with cheese sauce, chuckwagon corn, brown rice pilaf, whole grain breadstick with margarine, fresh orange, 1% milk.

Sept. 9: Oven fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole grain bread slice with margarine, plain cake square, 1% milk.

Sept. 10: Hamburger patty, potato medley, cabbage and carrots, lettuce and tomato, sugar cookie, whole grain hamburger bun, 1% milk.

Sept. 11: Whole grain spaghetti and meatballs, Italian blend vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, romaine salad, whole grain breadstick and margarine, dressing, 1% milk.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News