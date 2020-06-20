Grab and Go menu for June 22-26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center Grab and Go meals menu for June 22-26.

Seniors ages 60 and older, who make reservations, are invited to get a packaged hot lunch from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The suggested donation is $4, but seniors can pay what they’re able to.

Meals will be distributed between 11:30 a.m. and noon, Mondays-Friday in the center parking lot at 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815.

June 22: Ten-grain fish, cheesy hash browns, stewed tomatoes, marble rye with margarine, fresh orange, tartar sauce, 1% milk.

June 23: Lemon pepper chicken breast, white citrus rice, California blend vegetables, whole grain breadstick with margarine, ambrosia fruit salad, 1% milk.

June 24: Beef ravioli and marinara, green beans, corn, hearth roll with margarine, fruit mix, 1% milk.

June 25: Sloppy joe sandwich, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables, whole grain hamburger fun, tropical fruit mix, 1% milk.

June 26: Turkey tetrazzini with whole grain pasta, green peas, crinkle cut carrots, whole grain breadstick with margarine, chocolate chip muffin, 1% milk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0