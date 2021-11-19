Grab and Go Thanksgiving meals will be distributed Monday in Fremont

The Fremont Area Food Security Taskforce is sponsoring no more than 1000 “Grab and Go” Thanksgiving meals from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Christensen Field in Fremont.

It is first come first served. The drive-thru meals are open to anyone. There is a limit of one meal per person (must be present). Attendees must show the flier to receive a meal (can be shown electronically). The flier can be found on Fremont Area United Way’s Facebook page.