{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Tracy Friend, a graduate student at Georgetown University who is pursuing an executive master’s degree in emergency disaster management, is looking for participants to interview for her capstone project.

The project attempts to understand home owners’ experiences when they purchased their homes and how they found out about potential flood risks.

Questions via a phone call should take about 30 minutes to complete. Should you be willing to participate in this study, contact her at tmf61@georgetown.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments