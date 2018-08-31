The Dodge County Farm Bureau, along with Central Valley Ag, is hosting a Grain Bin Safety Workshop on Sept. 5 at the Fremont Fire Department, at 415E 16th Street.
The event, open to local farmers, families and rescue departments, aims to educate the public on safety techniques, equipment and “DO’S and DONT’S” of dealing with grain bins. when dealing with grain bins and grain bin rescues, according to an event description on Facebook.
“Each year, farmers risk their lives by entering large grain bins to remove clumped or rotting grain while machinery is still running,” the description reads. “Much like quicksand, flowing grain can bury a worker within seconds.”
This is the first time that the workshop will be taught in Dodge County, according to Whitney Anderson, who works at the office of Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent Sherry Leriger, who is sponsoring the event.
The workshop will be taught by Central Valley Ag, Anderson said.
“CVA has a ropes and rescue team that are equipped with the equipment that it takes to rescue in these accidents with grain bins,” she said.
The event is free to attend, and it takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is free to attend, and there is a free dinner starting at 6 p.m. as well.
The Fremont Fire Department, who is hosting the event in its facility, sees the event as an important way to stay updated on how to keep the community safe, says Captain Jamie Meyer.
“Grain bin accidents, they’re not common which is a good thing but there have been a few of them that have happened around the area in the last few years, and it’s just the more we know the more we’re able to help the community,” Meyer said. “And that’s our job, to be able to help the community in a time of need.”